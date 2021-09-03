J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $512,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.15 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

