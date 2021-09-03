J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 46.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.74 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

