J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock worth $103,324,955. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $129.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.79 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

