J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,579 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $183.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

