iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -14.43. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,857 shares of company stock worth $1,516,955. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

