Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.24. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.