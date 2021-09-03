iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Position Lifted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

BATS IYT opened at $256.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.85. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

