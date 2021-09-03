iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $467.38 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $476.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.95.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

