iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.02. 21,560,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324,084. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.