iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Raised by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $71,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,157,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,745,430. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

