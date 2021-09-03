iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.43. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average is $163.11. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $126.26 and a 12 month high of $173.05.

