iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Reduced by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551,136 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $34.82. 5,884,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866,134. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

