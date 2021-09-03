iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 1.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

