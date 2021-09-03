iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 57,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,281,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.83. 68,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

