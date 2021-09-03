iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Raised by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,950 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,281,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 149,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

