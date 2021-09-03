iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $115.84. 147,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.