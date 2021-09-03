iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after acquiring an additional 80,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000.

IEUR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

