iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,608 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $143,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 148,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $77.83. 7,273,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79.

