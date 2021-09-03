ironSource (NYSE:IS) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Equities analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

