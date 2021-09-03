Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. 33,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

