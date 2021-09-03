Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after buying an additional 1,682,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,707,000 after buying an additional 873,065 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 1,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,083. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.31, a PEG ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

