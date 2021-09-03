IQeon (IQN) Market Capitalization Tops $10.70 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $575,218.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00123154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00788285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00046911 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

