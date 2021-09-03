Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Ipsen alerts:

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.