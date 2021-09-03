Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Price Target Cut to C$0.30

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) had its target price cut by analysts at Clarus Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IONKF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

