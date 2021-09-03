Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Price Target Cut to C$0.30

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) had its target price cut by analysts at Clarus Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of IONKF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.
About Ionic Brands
