IONChain Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $305,083.69 and approximately $2,898.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

