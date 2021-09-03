Investors Purchase High Volume of PagerDuty Put Options (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,323 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,353% compared to the average daily volume of 142 put options.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

NYSE PD opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

