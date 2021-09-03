Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,417% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

