Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,884 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,562% compared to the typical volume of 484 put options.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.53. 33,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,762. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $195.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

