InvestDigital (IDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $144,311.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $355,687.74 and approximately $144,311.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00123601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00792710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046695 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 113,561,650 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.