Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Insider Rocco Delguercio Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) insider Rocco Delguercio bought 2,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $10,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICMB shares. Raymond James cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

