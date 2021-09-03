Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 101,566 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,986 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

