Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IIM opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

