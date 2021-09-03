Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 4.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSCD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $8,627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $4,354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 183.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCD opened at $113.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $126.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

