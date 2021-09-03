Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of IHIT stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.