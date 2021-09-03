Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $165.27.

