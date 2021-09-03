Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:VBF opened at $20.30 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.