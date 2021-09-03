Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.