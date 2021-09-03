Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.