Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFP. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP stock traded up C$1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,174. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.00. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.