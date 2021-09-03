InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.55 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

