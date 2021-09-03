InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.55 and a beta of 1.29.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
