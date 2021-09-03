Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 98,377 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $93,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,839,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,765,852. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

