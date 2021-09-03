Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,825,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,648,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

