Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 76,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 136.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 198.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 40,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK opened at $277.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.07. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.64 and a twelve month high of $280.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

