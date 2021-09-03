Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $434,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after acquiring an additional 415,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.44 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

