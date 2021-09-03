Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

