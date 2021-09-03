Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 271 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX opened at $267.09 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

