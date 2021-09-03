Insider Selling: Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Sells 1,292 Shares of Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $60.06 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.15 million, a PE ratio of 600.66, a PEG ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Surmodics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

