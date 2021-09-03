Insider Selling: Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Sells 1,292 Shares of Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $60.06 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.15 million, a PE ratio of 600.66, a PEG ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Surmodics
SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.