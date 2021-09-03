Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 12,968 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $440,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $227,162.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,093 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $240,736.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88.

On Monday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76.

RPTX opened at $34.55 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

