Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $619,618.38 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,618.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14.

PSMT opened at $85.40 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PriceSmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.