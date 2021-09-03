Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,788 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 279,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

