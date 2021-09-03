Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Major Shareholder Sells $21,240,000.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE PING opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

